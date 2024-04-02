HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,780,000 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the February 29th total of 7,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in HSBC by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,621,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,129,000 after purchasing an additional 376,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,374,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,465,000 after buying an additional 73,129 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,925,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,691,000 after acquiring an additional 634,539 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HSBC by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,422,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 186.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,367,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSBC remained flat at $39.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,379,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.94. The company has a market cap of $149.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.63. HSBC has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $42.47.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.33). HSBC had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that HSBC will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.77%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 108.42%.

HSBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $811.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

