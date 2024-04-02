Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Price Target Raised to $400.00

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.57.

Shares of NYSE HUBB traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $414.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,513. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $219.77 and a fifty-two week high of $419.64.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hubbell will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.74, for a total value of $387,308.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,090.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.74, for a total transaction of $387,308.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,090.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total value of $144,289.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,541.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1,850.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

