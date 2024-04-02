Humana (NYSE:HUM) Shares Gap Down to $351.45

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $351.45, but opened at $315.49. Humana shares last traded at $313.01, with a volume of 1,127,634 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $356.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $486.00.

Humana Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $440.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Insider Activity

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its position in Humana by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 1,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $457,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $711,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $652,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

