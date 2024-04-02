IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Short Interest Update

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the February 29th total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 366,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IDA. Guggenheim cut IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of IDACORP from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IDACORP by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,316,570 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $684,274,000 after buying an additional 105,226 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,118,190 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $605,762,000 after acquiring an additional 111,296 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,031,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $326,951,000 after acquiring an additional 91,714 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 15.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,213,000 after purchasing an additional 221,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,463 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $160,700,000 after purchasing an additional 546,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

IDA stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.30. 79,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,811. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.43. IDACORP has a 52 week low of $86.43 and a 52 week high of $112.96. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.56.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. IDACORP had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $411.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.59%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

