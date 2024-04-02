Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Roth Mkm from $9.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Idaho Strategic Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

IDR traded up €0.07 ($0.08) on Tuesday, reaching €8.74 ($9.40). 26,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Idaho Strategic Resources has a one year low of €4.47 ($4.81) and a one year high of €9.05 ($9.73). The firm has a market capitalization of $109.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.12 and a beta of 0.68.

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported €0.02 ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.05 ($0.05) by (€0.03) (($0.03)). The firm had revenue of €3.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €3.70 million. Idaho Strategic Resources had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 5.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Idaho Strategic Resources will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Idaho Strategic Resources

Idaho Strategic Resources Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. JW Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $2,271,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Idaho Strategic Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $574,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 10,768 shares during the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

