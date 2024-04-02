Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Short Interest Update

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the February 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Stock Performance

Shares of IOR remained flat at $16.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 21 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820. The firm has a market cap of $68.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.22. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $17.82.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Income Opportunity Realty Investors

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:IOR Free Report ) by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.08% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, currently holds a portfolio of notes receivable. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships.

