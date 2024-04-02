Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Short Interest Update

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the February 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Income Opportunity Realty Investors Stock Performance
Shares of IOR remained flat at $16.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 21 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820. The firm has a market cap of $68.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.22. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $17.82.
Income Opportunity Realty Investors (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Income Opportunity Realty Investors
Income Opportunity Realty Investors Company Profile
Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, currently holds a portfolio of notes receivable. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships.
