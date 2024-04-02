Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.00

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.77.
Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. It designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs, and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies; computing, electronics, and communications. The company researches, engineers, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, installs, maintains, and repairs devices, equipment, and systems for data communication, encryption systems, encryption, beacon, and command and control center, as well as architectural and engineering technical services.
