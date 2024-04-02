Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Purchased by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,291,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,701,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,698 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 101.0% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,700,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,328,000 after purchasing an additional 854,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,218,134,000 after purchasing an additional 823,749 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,687,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

NYSE IR traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.27. 375,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,712. The company has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.44. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.11 and a 200 day moving average of $75.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $667,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $3,131,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,326.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $667,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 293,011 shares of company stock valued at $26,374,789. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.92.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

