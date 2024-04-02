Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 574,700 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the February 29th total of 653,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 394,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $272,624.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,407.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 54,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $6,399,076.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,635,601.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $272,624.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,407.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,921 shares of company stock worth $6,903,037 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ingredion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its stake in Ingredion by 1,034.8% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Ingredion by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ingredion by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,773,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,617,000 after buying an additional 427,496 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 275,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,936,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE INGR traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.54. 136,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.81. Ingredion has a 52-week low of $89.54 and a 52-week high of $118.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.92 and its 200-day moving average is $106.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ingredion will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INGR

Ingredion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.