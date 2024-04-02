Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,100 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the February 29th total of 78,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Innate Pharma Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of IPHA opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56. Innate Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $3.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innate Pharma

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Innate Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innate Pharma during the second quarter worth $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Innate Pharma by 156.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 23,012 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Innate Pharma by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 46,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Innate Pharma by 389.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 57,050 shares during the period. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for cancer patients in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), an Anti-C5aR Antibody; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH6401, an BCMA-targeting NK cell engager; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager that targets CD123 proprietary multi-specific antibody format; and IPH62, an B7-H3-targeting NK cell engager.

