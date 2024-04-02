Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Innoviva from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Innoviva

Innoviva Stock Performance

Shares of Innoviva stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 9.03 and a quick ratio of 7.96. The firm has a market cap of $961.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.71. Innoviva has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $16.86.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.84 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 57.89% and a return on equity of 30.37%.

Institutional Trading of Innoviva

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 155.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 148,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 90,413 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 2.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 11.1% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 119,140.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,728,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 71.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 85,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 35,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.