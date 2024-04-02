Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Innoviva from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.
Innoviva Stock Performance
Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.84 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 57.89% and a return on equity of 30.37%.
Institutional Trading of Innoviva
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 155.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 148,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 90,413 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 2.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 11.1% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 119,140.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,728,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 71.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 85,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 35,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.
Innoviva Company Profile
Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.
