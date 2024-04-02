Insider Buying: Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Major Shareholder Purchases 16,000 Shares of Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $433,920.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,676,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,471,127.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 2,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.92 per share, for a total transaction of $53,840.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 14,500 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $416,005.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 11,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $324,500.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 15,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $454,950.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 31,634 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $987,297.14.

On Thursday, February 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 70,804 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.51 per share, for a total transaction of $2,160,230.04.

NASDAQ:CTRN traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.02. 51,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 2.37. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.16.

Several analysts have commented on CTRN shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Citi Trends during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Citi Trends by 60,229.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 33,126 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Citi Trends by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 376,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after acquiring an additional 121,134 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,617,000.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

