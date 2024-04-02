Insider Buying: Utilico Emerging Markets (LON:UEM) Insider Purchases 3,250 Shares of Stock

Utilico Emerging Markets (LON:UEM – Get Free Report) insider Eric St Clair Stobart bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.77) per share, with a total value of £7,182.50 ($9,016.44).

Utilico Emerging Markets Price Performance

Shares of Utilico Emerging Markets stock remained flat at GBX 221 ($2.77) on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 297,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,840. The firm has a market capitalization of £427.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 884.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 224.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 221.68. Utilico Emerging Markets has a 12-month low of GBX 203.26 ($2.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 238 ($2.99).

Get Utilico Emerging Markets alerts:

Utilico Emerging Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a GBX 2.15 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Utilico Emerging Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,600.00%.

About Utilico Emerging Markets

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Utilico Emerging Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utilico Emerging Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.