Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) CAO Sells 682 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, March 4th, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18.

On Thursday, February 1st, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $154.56. The company had a trading volume of 24,572,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,085,563. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $155.74.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,810,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,980,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374,756 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,746,764,000 after acquiring an additional 12,070,681 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,540,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,159,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,205 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,576,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,271,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.48.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

