Insider Selling: Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) CFO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $234,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,475,207.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Timothy Eugene Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 6,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $379,320.00.

On Monday, February 12th, Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 1,431 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $96,978.87.

On Monday, January 22nd, Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 3,551 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $230,815.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 2,235 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $149,320.35.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

APLS traded down $4.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,164,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,232. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 0.88. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $94.75.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $146.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.34 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 178.60% and a negative net margin of 133.34%. The business’s revenue was up 545.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.50) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on APLS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.93.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

