Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,267 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Intel by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 34,294 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Price Performance

INTC opened at $44.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

