Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 1.8%

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.61 and last traded at $43.70. 8,174,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 44,547,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Intel Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.13. The stock has a market cap of $185.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMPACTfolio LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,180,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,011,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Ariston Services Group purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

