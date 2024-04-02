Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $115.78

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 115.78 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 113.70 ($1.43), with a volume of 146006 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110 ($1.38).

Intercede Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 101.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 83.06. The company has a market capitalization of £66.21 million, a P/E ratio of 3,715.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercede Group news, insider Tina Whitley purchased 20,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 9,650 ($121.14) per share, for a total transaction of £1,999,287 ($2,509,775.30). 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intercede Group

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity and credential management business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Professional, an identity management software solution that enables enterprises to replace insecure passwords across their workforce with the strong user authentication smart cards, or USB tokens with public key infrastructure certificates; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

