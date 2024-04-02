InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $1.04 on May 14th

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 1.04 per share on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.48.

InterContinental Hotels Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.5% annually over the last three years. InterContinental Hotels Group has a dividend payout ratio of 20.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect InterContinental Hotels Group to earn $4.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.97 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

IHG stock opened at $104.92 on Tuesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $65.22 and a 1 year high of $112.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.59.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,067.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 103.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

IHG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

