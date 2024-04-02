International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Down 0.8%

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $187.60 and last traded at $188.33. Approximately 655,815 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 5,103,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.85.

International Business Machines Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.21. The company has a market cap of $173.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

