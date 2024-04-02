International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

International Seaways Price Performance

NYSE:INSW opened at $54.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of -0.05. International Seaways has a 12 month low of $34.77 and a 12 month high of $54.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.46 and its 200 day moving average is $48.48.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.36 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 51.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Seaways will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 13,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $727,491.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,874,563.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other International Seaways news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 13,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $727,491.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,874,563.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $54,230.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,521.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,846 shares of company stock valued at $3,020,588 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of International Seaways

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSW. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,047,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 2,140.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 485,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,957,000 after purchasing an additional 463,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at $13,907,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 1st quarter valued at $13,924,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,613,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,396,000 after purchasing an additional 318,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

