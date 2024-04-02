Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $622.29 and last traded at $625.66. Approximately 335,383 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,219,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $639.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.00.

Get Intuit alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTU

Intuit Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $175.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $648.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $589.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,260 shares of company stock valued at $20,667,475. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 2,017.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,282,000 after buying an additional 43,834 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Intuit by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,496,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.