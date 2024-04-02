Invesco Asia (IAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 4th

Invesco Asia (LON:IAT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) per share on Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Invesco Asia Stock Performance

Invesco Asia stock opened at GBX 314 ($3.94) on Tuesday. Invesco Asia has a 12-month low of GBX 283 ($3.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 349 ($4.38). The company has a market capitalization of £209.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 981.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 301.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 303.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sonya Huen Rogerson purchased 2,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 292 ($3.67) per share, with a total value of £5,962.64 ($7,485.11). In other news, insider Sonya Huen Rogerson purchased 2,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 292 ($3.67) per share, with a total value of £5,962.64 ($7,485.11). Also, insider Neil Rogan purchased 11,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 299 ($3.75) per share, for a total transaction of £34,196.63 ($42,928.23). 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Invesco Asia

Invesco Asia Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia and Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

