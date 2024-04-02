Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS) Sets New 52-Week High at $174.50

Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 174.50 ($2.19) and last traded at GBX 173 ($2.17), with a volume of 522590 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173 ($2.17).

Invesco Bond Income Plus Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 170.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 166.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47. The firm has a market cap of £328.92 million, a P/E ratio of 2,890.12 and a beta of 0.39.

Get Invesco Bond Income Plus alerts:

Invesco Bond Income Plus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.88 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Invesco Bond Income Plus’s payout ratio is 20,000.00%.

About Invesco Bond Income Plus

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Income Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Income Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.