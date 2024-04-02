Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,629,299 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 953,820 shares.The stock last traded at $20.42 and had previously closed at $20.43.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.32.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0662 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
