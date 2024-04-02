Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the February 29th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSMQ. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 292.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,362.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $204,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BSMQ stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.53. 20,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,573. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.45. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.81 and a 1-year high of $23.95.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0526 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

