Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,549,133 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 179% from the previous session’s volume of 555,327 shares.The stock last traded at $19.24 and had previously closed at $19.24.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.11.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0667 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,223,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,604,000 after buying an additional 1,138,315 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,481,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,723,000 after acquiring an additional 735,753 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,334,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,422,000 after acquiring an additional 767,101 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,947,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,885,000 after acquiring an additional 138,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,472,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

