Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,549,133 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 179% from the previous session’s volume of 555,327 shares.The stock last traded at $19.24 and had previously closed at $19.24.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.11.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0667 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.
About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
