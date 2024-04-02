Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 366,015 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 312,335 shares.The stock last traded at $18.19 and had previously closed at $18.20.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.03.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.0619 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 152,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 65,931 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $307,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 87.4% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 21,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $444,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.