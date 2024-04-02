Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 366,015 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 312,335 shares.The stock last traded at $18.19 and had previously closed at $18.20.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.03.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.0619 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
