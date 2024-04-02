Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:EVMT) Short Interest Update

Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:EVMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the February 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

EVMT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.64. 2,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.33. Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $23.17.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,702,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,416,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 113,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 24,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000.

Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (EVMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund is an actively managed fund consisting of commodity-linked futures and other financial instruments that provide exposure to the various metals used to produce electric vehicles.

