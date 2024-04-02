Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the February 29th total of 2,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 960,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IVR

Invesco Mortgage Capital Price Performance

Invesco Mortgage Capital Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE IVR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.55. 590,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,623. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $12.37. The company has a market capitalization of $464.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Mortgage Capital

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 18.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,063,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,067,000 after buying an additional 6,089,233 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,516,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 14.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,943,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,232,000 after buying an additional 1,527,774 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 399.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 553,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,349,000. 40.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.