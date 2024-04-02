Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) dropped 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $438.03 and last traded at $438.48. Approximately 17,522,275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 44,420,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $444.95.
Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.9 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $435.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $401.29.
Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco QQQ
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
