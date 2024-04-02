Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $49.68

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.68 and last traded at $49.82, with a volume of 44215 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.76.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.52. The firm has a market cap of $558.98 million, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 364.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,887,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 29,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 289.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 13,565 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.