Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.93. 1,726,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,324,116. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.28. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $169.80.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

