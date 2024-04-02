Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 557,193 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the previous session’s volume of 225,285 shares.The stock last traded at $113.19 and had previously closed at $114.64.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.27 and its 200-day moving average is $91.04.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

