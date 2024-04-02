Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Water Resources ETF stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.58. 23,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,171. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $49.65 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

