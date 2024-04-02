Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Short Interest Down 6.7% in March

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,430,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the February 29th total of 10,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Invitation Homes Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE INVH traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.87. 712,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,273,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.22. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $624.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.51 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 5.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

INVH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, March 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invitation Homes

In related news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,035.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitation Homes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

