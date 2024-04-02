IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,451,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,899,660,000 after acquiring an additional 207,148 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,335,754,000 after buying an additional 952,850 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,804,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $754,864,000 after buying an additional 81,501 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,889,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $568,460,000 after acquiring an additional 80,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,325,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,483,000 after purchasing an additional 77,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of IQVIA stock traded down $3.36 on Tuesday, hitting $245.51. 996,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,149. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $261.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.60 and its 200 day moving average is $218.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,642.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. SVB Leerink started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.80.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

