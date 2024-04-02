Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $25.20

Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.20 and last traded at $25.22, with a volume of 579828 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRDM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BWS Financial cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. William Blair lowered Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Iridium Communications from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on IRDM

Iridium Communications Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.91.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $194.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.13 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Iridium Communications by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 54,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 20,752 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 258.9% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 695,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,192,000 after acquiring an additional 501,581 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 2,918.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 603,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,857,000 after purchasing an additional 583,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1,394.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 94,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

(Get Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.