Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank reduced its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,026,000 after acquiring an additional 261,765 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 12.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,015,000 after acquiring an additional 837,623 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 163.9% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798,010 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 10.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,584,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,550,000 after acquiring an additional 436,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,698,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $132,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,309,720.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $132,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,720.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 115,979 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $9,150,743.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,138,609.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,666 shares of company stock worth $12,169,796 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of IRM traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.63. 392,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,240. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.18. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $51.09 and a 52-week high of $82.19. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.26, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 412.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IRM. TheStreet lowered Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRM

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.