Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Craig Hallum began coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.80.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of IRWD opened at $8.61 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $15.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.55.

In related news, Director Jon R. Duane purchased 6,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $60,204.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,943.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jon R. Duane purchased 6,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $60,204.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,943.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Davis sold 9,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $150,053.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 208,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,857.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,008 shares of company stock valued at $4,160,642. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 331.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.