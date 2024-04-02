iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Position Boosted by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 614,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,730,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY stock opened at $81.34 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $82.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.51.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2705 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.