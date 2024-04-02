iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stake Raised by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,000,000. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 190,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,627,000 after buying an additional 53,569 shares during the period. Foundry Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $639,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,980,000 after buying an additional 19,610 shares during the period. Finally, Durante & Waters LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,319,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $81.38. 3,484,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,705,581. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.51. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $82.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

