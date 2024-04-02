iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 40,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 19,874 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 105,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 24,443 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 52,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 12,366 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.25. The company had a trading volume of 304,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,938. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.93 and a 200 day moving average of $53.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $47.10 and a 1 year high of $58.21.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.