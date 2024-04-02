iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Cobblestone Asset Management LLC

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,397 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 30.0% of Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $5.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $519.60. 663,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,757,590. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $507.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $471.60. The company has a market cap of $401.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $405.54 and a 52-week high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

