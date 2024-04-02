iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 66.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,508 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 27,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,305,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 772,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,097,000 after buying an additional 100,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 85,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,709,000 after buying an additional 16,397 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded down $4.68 on Tuesday, reaching $520.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,669,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,788,330. The company has a fifty day moving average of $507.97 and a 200-day moving average of $471.60. The company has a market capitalization of $402.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $405.54 and a one year high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

