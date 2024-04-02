iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 381,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,995 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 4.1% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $41,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,173,000 after purchasing an additional 140,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,642,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,523 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,473,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,270,977,000 after purchasing an additional 76,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,422,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,077,491,000 after purchasing an additional 372,791 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.48. 3,845,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,551,279. The company has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.98.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

