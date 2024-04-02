iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 43,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IJR opened at $109.39 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

