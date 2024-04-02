iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Compton Financial Group LLC’s Largest Position

Compton Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,624 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 17.4% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $49,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Brickley Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $96.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.42. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $100.98.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

