iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 119,027 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 222,223 shares.The stock last traded at $85.21 and had previously closed at $86.66.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.16. The company has a market capitalization of $692.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 137.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

