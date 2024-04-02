iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 11,000.0% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.03. The company had a trading volume of 41,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.73. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.78 and a fifty-two week high of $76.25.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

